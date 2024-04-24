Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $13.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $732.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $763.89 and its 200-day moving average is $664.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $370.68 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

