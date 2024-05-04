Concord Wealth Partners Invests $31,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

