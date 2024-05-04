New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

