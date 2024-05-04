New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

