Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.72 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,988 shares of company stock worth $3,984,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.