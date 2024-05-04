New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

