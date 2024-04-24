WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in WestRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

