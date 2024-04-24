BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZWEN traded up 0.11 on Wednesday, reaching 31.38. 609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 12 month low of 25.75 and a 12 month high of 32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of 30.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.