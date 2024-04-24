Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

