TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Down 0.9%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.28 and last traded at $72.33. Approximately 467,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,685,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

