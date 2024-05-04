SouthState Corp Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

