Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,847 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

IT stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.64. 478,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.43 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.27. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

