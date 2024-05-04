PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 446,848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 12,813,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,748,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

