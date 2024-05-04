Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3,068.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Old Republic International worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 92.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.62. 1,388,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,370. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

