SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $35.15. 442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

