WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.67.

NYSE WCC traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $167.70. 754,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

