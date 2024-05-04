Oppenheimer Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.67.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.70. 754,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,150. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.