Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 2.1%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 1,442,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,157,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
