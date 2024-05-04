StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.48. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
