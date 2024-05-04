Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $152.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $84,157,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 61.9% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 3,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

