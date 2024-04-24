Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.96. Approximately 1,477,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,333,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 560.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 31,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

