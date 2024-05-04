Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 782,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $116,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

