Swiss National Bank Sells 39,800 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $112,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

