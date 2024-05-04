Amalgamated Bank Sells 18,127 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

