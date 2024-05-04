Robert W. Baird Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $155.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,945,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

