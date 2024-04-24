Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.61. 2,830,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

