North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,070.00

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,070 ($51.12) and last traded at GBX 4,070 ($51.12), with a volume of 2852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,890 ($48.86).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £543.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,642.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,682.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,731.82.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.86) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s payout ratio is -5,238.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

In other news, insider Julian Fagge acquired 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($47.73) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($24,964.20). 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

