Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 36,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 82,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

