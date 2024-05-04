Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,687 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 585,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

