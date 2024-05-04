Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,876 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

