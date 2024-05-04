Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $48,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. 2,237,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,229. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
