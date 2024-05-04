Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 8.4%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.58. 2,273,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,228,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $223,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

