Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.74. 2,598,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

