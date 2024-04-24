Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.71. Approximately 2,583,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,704,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

