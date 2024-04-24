Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 234,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 384,255 shares.The stock last traded at $49.66 and had previously closed at $50.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

