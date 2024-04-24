Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 298,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 222,460 shares.The stock last traded at $93.58 and had previously closed at $100.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 11.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

