GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.69. 863,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

