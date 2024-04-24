Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 26,419 shares.The stock last traded at $94.82 and had previously closed at $93.77.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $31,039,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.