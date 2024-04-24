Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 26,419 shares.The stock last traded at $94.82 and had previously closed at $93.77.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
