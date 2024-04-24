Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $892.87. The company had a trading volume of 506,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,089. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $957.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.90. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.