The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Hilliard Stock Performance

Shares of HLRD stock opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.20. Hilliard has a one year low of $315.00 and a one year high of $400.00.

About Hilliard

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

