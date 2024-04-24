The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Hilliard Stock Performance
Shares of HLRD stock opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.20. Hilliard has a one year low of $315.00 and a one year high of $400.00.
About Hilliard
