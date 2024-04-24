SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

