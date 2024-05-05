The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.