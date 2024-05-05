Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $20.94 on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $761.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

