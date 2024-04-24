Elementis plc Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Elementis Price Performance
Shares of Elementis stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Elementis has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.
Elementis Company Profile
