Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VOSSY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $4.76.
About Vossloh
