American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.64 million during the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

