Paysign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Paysign has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.040-0.060 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paysign Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.73 on Monday. Paysign has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Paysign

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,736,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,876.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 476,086 shares of company stock worth $1,416,208. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

