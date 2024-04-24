Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £755.44 million, a P/E ratio of 269.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Sian Lloyd acquired 2,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,953.18 ($4,882.88). Also, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £34,010 ($42,008.40). Insiders have purchased a total of 138,369 shares of company stock worth $25,371,238 over the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

