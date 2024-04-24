Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,296 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

