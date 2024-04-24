Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

